How to complete a Vehicle SHADOW Briefing in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fortnite’s v30.10 update just hit live servers, and it finally brought the week three challenges, which require the players to complete one Vehicle SHADOW Briefing.

SHADOW Briefings are a vital part of Fortnite. They’re small screens with little objectives to spice up your battle royale experience. They can be used to get the player bounty, order supply drops, get treasure maps, and get vehicles. For the week three challenge, players need to get themselves cars from the SHADOW briefings. Here’s how you complete the quest and earn 15,000 XP to level up your battle pass.

Where to find Vehicle SHADOW Briefing in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three

Here are the places to accept SHADOW briefings. Remix by Dot Esports

There are eight places in Fortnite where you can accept a Vehicle SHADOW Briefing. These checkpoints are usually near roads. Once you have arrived at one of the spots, you should spot a large solar panel with a screen showing a steering wheel icon.

You can accept your Vehicle SHADOW Briefing there, and that will start the timer of just over two minutes to get to the nearby rift. The rift always spawns a Sports Car, which has full fuel. Now, you need to press down the pedal and use the boost to run the vehicle on the road to cover as much distance as possible before the timer hits zero. Avoid off-roading and utilize the Flaming Boost Hoops on the streets to boost your journey.

Here’s your ride! Screenshot by Dot Esports

After traveling over 500 meters, you finish the briefing and get rewarded with 100 gold. This is also an excellent way to farm gold and spend it with NPCs on the map.

