How many GB is Fortnite? Platform file sizes, explained

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the industry’s history and is available on almost anything you can get your hands on. But with how big games are getting, you may not have space to spare. So, here’s how many GB Fortnite has on every platform.

How many GB is Fortnite on PC?

On PC, Fortnite is available for Microsoft Windows 10 and 11 and will take up around 26GB of your drive’s space. However, the game doesn’t come with pre-installed goodies on PC, which you can optionally download if you’ve got the bandwidth and drive space to spare. These include:

Fortnite: Save the World game at 4GB

DirectX 12 Shaders (good for modern GPUs) at 5GB

Disable Cosmetic Streaming at 27GB

High-Resolution Textures at 10GB

Now for those of you who only want to play the battle royale version and do it with the best performance possible, I recommend sticking to the original download. If you have a beefier machine and want as much eye candy as you can get, well, go for the shaders and high-resolution textures. I also advise disabling the Cosmetic Streaming if you have extra space to stop it from downloading stuff in real-time, thus netting you a lower ping and better FPS.

How many GB is Fortnite on Xbox?

Depending on which generation console you’re using, you’re going to have different download sizes. On Xbox One, Fortnite weighs around 19GB and is a pretty easy download. The latest generation of consoles is a bit bigger, with the Xbox Series X and S version of the game requiring around 22.5GB of free space, which should be easy to clear up.

How many GB is Fortnite on PlayStation?

As opposed to the different Xbox download sizes depending on the console generation, the PlayStation has no such issues. Fortnite is 18GB on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, which is a miniscule size and you’ll have no trouble installing it alongside even the biggest of AAA titles.

How many GB is Fortnite on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is notable for not being a powerful console, which makes sense considering its compact, handheld design. Therefore, it’s also logical that its games be smaller in size, and Fortnite offers a tight package for Nintendo Switch users at 12GB, which is more than half of the game’s original size on PC. Keep in mind the Switch version of the game is downgraded graphically to provide a smoother experience and may not have all the goodies introduced with Fortnite‘s latest graphical upgrades.