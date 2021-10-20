How and where to touch a cube in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 - Dot Esports

Epic Games isn’t one to skip out on seasonal events. Fortnite players are now welcoming back the Fortnitemares event to celebrate Halloween.

Epic introduced new thematic skins and challenges with the seasonal event. If you’re looking to add all the Fortnitemares exclusive cosmetics to your collection, you’ll need to complete a set of challenges.

The Cube Cruiser glider requires players to complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard, which has five stages. One of the quests of this Punchcard requires players to touch a cube. While the challenge sounds easy enough, not knowing where you can find a cube in Fortnite Chapter Two, season eight can make it difficult to complete in one go.

There have been cube sightings around the map over the last couple of weeks and they’re now located in the middle of the map at The Convergence. Considering the center of the map has always been a hot drop, you’ll likely see many players landing at this spot.

Screengrab via Epic Games

If you can’t seem to locate a cube when you land at the landmark, look for a weapon before continuing your search. Gathering some materials will also be a decent idea since you’ll need to defend yourself if a fight breaks loose.

There are four other challenges that you’ll need to do to complete this Punchcard. All of the challenges also have XP rewards, making them an excellent choice for players looking to max out their battle passes before the season wraps up.