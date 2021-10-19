How to use a Shadow Stone then recover the Spirit Vessel in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8 - Dot Esports

It’s almost Halloween, which means countless online titles are looking to celebrate it with in-game events. Fortnite is no stranger to seasonal events and Epic Games just released the Fortnitemare event, the game’s annual Halloween extravaganza.

An event of this caliber means challenges and limited*time cosmetics. Some of the Fortnitemare skins are tied quest lines that players are required to complete to unlock them.

If you’ve been eyeing the Cube Cruiser glider then you’ll need to complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard which features a total of five challenges. One of these quests require the player to use a Shadow Stone then recover the Spirit Vessel, and if you don’t where exactly you need to go, completing this challenge may take longer than expected.

Here’s how you can use a Shadow Stone then recover the Spirit Vessel in Fortnite Chapter Two season eight.

To complete this quest, players will need to make their way to a crash site near Holly Hedges. Once you get to the landmark, move toward the southeast and you’ll start finding Shadow Stones on the ground.

Picking up and consuming these cubes will turn players into ghosts. After switching to a ghost form, you’ll be able to move to the nearest river in the yellow forest that’s toward the southeast of Holly Hedges. You’ll be able to interact with the Spirit Vessel while you’re in a ghost form. Upon interacting with the Spirit Vessel, you’ll recover it and complete the quest.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Holly Hedges isn’t generally a busy landmark, but it may be wise to focus on completing this challenge as soon as you jump off the Battle Bus since it only takes a few minutes to complete it if you just land on top of where you need to go.

To unlock the Cube Cruiser glider, you’ll need to complete four more challenges.