How to destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 8 - Dot Esports

Fortnite is back with a new event. Epic Games has added a bunch of new cosmetics and challenges to the game to celebrate Halloween with Fortnitemares. These challenges will reward players with additional XP and allow them to unlock the cosmetic rewards that were added with the event.

There are a total of eight challenges in the Fortnitemares 2021 event and players will need to complete Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard to unlock the Cube Cruiser glider.

Dark Jonesy’s The Oracle Speaks Punchcard contains five challenges. One of these quests will require players to destroy the Corruption Cluster and all Corruption Fragments. Here’s how you can get that done as fast as possible.

To complete this challenge, players will need to head to the Convergence point of interest (POI), which is located in the center of the map. As you get closer to the area, you should notice a clear spot of grass located around trees and bushes. Once you’re there, Corruption Fragments will start appearing and you’ll need to hit them with your Harvesting Tool to destroy them.

Continue hitting these fragments until a Corruption Cluster appears. Once you destroy the Cluster as well, the quest will be completed and you’ll receive a notification on the left side of your screen.

The location you’ll need to visit to complete this quest is in the middle of two points of interest, meaning you won’t be able to loot freely due to a lack of chests in the area. If you’re looking to complete this challenge as fast as possible, you’ll want to land in the area right after you leave the Battle Bus. Most players there will also follow the same route as you, so none of them should have weapons to disrupt anyone from completing their challenges.

Once you complete the challenge, you can rotate to nearby buildings for loot or leave the match to start another one.