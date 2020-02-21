Here are the best Fortnite toys

Kids these days really love their Fortnite. And when they aren’t actually playing Fortnite, they’re probably wishing they were playing Fortnite.

When it comes to playtime, toys and action figures are something of a lost pastime. But kids can continue to enjoy physical toys while satiating their Fortnite thirst thanks to a dearth of amazing Fortnite branded toys.

Here are just a few of the best Fortnite toys out there right now.

Fortnite Nerf Blasters

Image via Nerf

Epic’s partnership with Nerf created a ton of Fortnite weapon replicas and they’re all safe and fun to use. The one pictured above is of the in-game SCAR, but there’s even a handgun, shotgun, rocket launcher, and more.

McFarlane Toys Fortnite figures

Image via McFarlane Toys

McFarlane has been one of the kings of licensed action figures for over 20 years and its partnership with Fortnite is no different.

There are over 35 Fortnite action figures made by the company, including a replica Rainbow Smash pickaxe, according to the McFarlane website. There’s plenty to choose from when it comes to McFarlane.

Funko Pop! Fortnite

Image via Funko

Everyone loves a Funko Pop! and there’s plenty of Fortnite ones to go around. There are a staggering 90 different Funko Fortnite models, both in Pop! and keychain variety, so there’s likely one to fit anyone’s taste.

Fortnite Jenga

Image via Hasbro

“Just build lol.” Anyone will be able to do so with this Fortnite-themed Jenga set, which features bricks in the color of wood, brick, and metal, just like in the game.

Fortnite 8-inch Peely plush

Image via Amazon

One of the most beloved skins in recent memory is Peely, a giant human banana. Send your loved one to bed with a soft, squishy plush Peely and have them dreaming of Victory Royales well into the night.

Fortnite Squad Mode four-pack

Image via Amazon

This four-pack of figures features all-time classic characters Rex, Cuddle Team Leader, Brite Bomber, and Ragnarok. The set comes with multiple weapons and pickaxes, so there’s plenty of fun to be had.

Fortnite Battle Royale Collection Battle Bus

Image via Amazon

One of the true stars of Fortnite, other than its hundreds of skins and characters, is the Battle Bus. Every game of Fortnite begins with one, so you need this 13-inch tall replica to adorn your desk or shelves today.