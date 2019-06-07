Another installment in the popular Friday Fortnite tournament series is now underway.
Last week, NRG Esports’ Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen and Benjy “Benjyfishy” David Fish took home the title in the return of the fan-favorite Fortnite: Battle Royale competition.
This week, however, fans will be treated to some new interesting duos, such as the combination of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg.
In Friday Fortnite, 32 teams of two players play best-of-two series in a double-elimination bracket. The duo with the most kills after two games advances to the next round. Teams are fighting for their share of this week’s $20,000 prize pool.
Here are the results for today’s Friday Fortnite event. You can watch the event live on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from the players’ individual streams. You can also find the live bracket on UMG’s website.
Winners bracket round one
- Ninja and PewDiePie vs. Ceeday and NoahsNoah (TBD)
- Dr Disrespect and Arkhram vs. Granday and Nopeify (TBD)
- 100T Noah and FaZe Avxry vs. x2twinsJesse and Mccreamy (TBD)
- TSM MYTH and Liquid Poach vs. LuzuGames and Fernanfloo (TBD)
- FaZeSway and Valkyrae vs. TSM Chica and Delcor (TBD)
- Gotaga and Mickalow vs. Secreet Mongraal and Mitr0 (TBD)
- FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30 vs. Reverse2k and KingRichard (TBD)
- MrBeast and ExilityTM vs. FaZe Tilt and FaZe Jarvis (TBD)
- Lachlan and mrfreshasian vs. Nickmercs and Nio (TBD)
- FaZe HighSky and TSM Slappie vs. LosPollos and Mopi (TBD)
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs vs. Svenosss and Vikkstar (TBD)
- NRG MrSavage and NRG benjyfish vs. Ghost Kamo and Ghost ISSA (TBD)
- Aydan and Gorb vs. Grandmateets and deez of out (TBD)
- Nick28T and NepentheZ vs. Natehill and FaZe Funk (TBD)
- lazarbeam and x2twinsTwitch vs. LOLiTOFDEZ and Giants xIsma (TBD)
- SypherPK and High Distortion vs. FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga (TBD)