Another installment in the popular Friday Fortnite tournament series is now underway.

Last week, NRG Esports’ Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen and Benjy “Benjyfishy” David Fish took home the title in the return of the fan-favorite Fortnite: Battle Royale competition.

This week, however, fans will be treated to some new interesting duos, such as the combination of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg.

In Friday Fortnite, 32 teams of two players play best-of-two series in a double-elimination bracket. The duo with the most kills after two games advances to the next round. Teams are fighting for their share of this week’s $20,000 prize pool.

Here are the results for today’s Friday Fortnite event. You can watch the event live on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from the players’ individual streams. You can also find the live bracket on UMG’s website.

Winners bracket round one