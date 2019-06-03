Ninja and PewDiePie will team up for this week’s Friday Fortnite tournament

The stars of Twitch and YouTube have aligned for Fortnite.



Fortnite Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and YouTube gaming content creator Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg are teaming up for the second week of Friday Fortnite competition. Organizers KEEMSTAR and UMG Events have confirmed the duo for the June 7 event.



Ninja placed third in last week’s edition of the tournament with his usual duo Malachi “Reverse2k” Greiner, losing in the loser’s bracket finals for the tournament champions. PewDiePie will be part of Friday Fortnite for the first time.



This is the first time these two gaming entertainment starts team up for a competitive event. Ninja has one of the most-watched channels on the streaming platform Twitch, while PewDiePie holds the record for the channel with the most subscribers on YouTube. While Ninja is used to streaming Fortnite and competing in it, PewDiePie is a variety content creator.



It’s unclear if Ninja’s duo Reverse2k will partner up with another player for this week’s competition.



Friday Fortnite returned last week with the financial backing of FaZe Clan. The company donated the $60,000 to KEEMSTAR and UMG Events to hold the tournament, which is reportedly all the money it’s made from Fortnite pro Turner “Tfue” Tenney’s contract so far. FaZe did that because Tfue is suing the company for offering him an allegedly illegal contract that took 50 to 80 percent of the value of his sponsorship deals. FaZe denies that, and says the most they’ve collected is $60,000 while Tfue “is making millions.”



Friday Fortnite was the tournament that helped Tfue’s popularity grow in mid-2018, so FaZe is reinvesting his money in the competition.



Ninja, PewDiePie, and other Fortnite players will compete in this week’s Friday Fortnite on June 7 starting in the afternoon.

