How to watch Friday Fortnite

One of the most popular Fortnite: Battle Royale tournament series is set to return this week.

Daniel “Keemstar” Keem’s Friday Fortnite, co-hosted by UMG Events, is back with the help of a hefty donation from FaZe Clan. The weekly tournament featuring some of the best players and most popular content creators will be held on May 31.

Friday Fortnite has changed up a little this year. It’s now focusing more on personalities rather than pros. There will still be a good balance of players, however, and fans should still expect to see some adrenalin-pumping Fortnite action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the return of Friday Fortnite.

Teams and brackets

Screengrab via UMG

Format

Each week the tournament will give away $20,000, totaling up to $60,000 over a three-week period. According to FaZe, this is the exact amount that the organization earned from its partnership with Turner “Tfue” Tenney.

Friday Fortnite will feature 16 teams of two players in a best-of-two format. Each duo will be entered into two games, where they’ll fight for kills. The duo with the most kills between them will advance to the next stage of the competition.

There are a few rules that differ from a regular Epic Games sponsored event, however. Once Friday Fortnite begins, players are required to set up Squad lobbies and invite their opponents. The highest seed will host first. Teaming is allowed, but players can’t intentionally cause the death of their opponents. Also, damaging opponents’ structures or hindering them in any way may lead to disqualification.

Schedule

Friday Fortnite is returning as a three-week tournament series in 2019. It’ll take place on May 31, June 7, and June 14. The event will kick off at 3pm CT each Friday.

Stream

Each participant will livestream their perspective of the tournament. Fans can choose to either watch their favorite player’s Twitch streams or on the sponsored UMG Events channel.