One of the most popular Fortnite: Battle Royale tournaments has returned for a brief three-week stint in 2019.
Friday Fortnite is officially back with the start of today’s competition. Daniel “Keemstar” Keem and UMG Events have teamed up to give fans more competitive Fortnite action today.
The tournament is now underway. Some of the best players and most popular streamers are fighting for their share of this week’s $20,000 prize pool.
Thirty-two teams of two players will play a best-of-two format in a double-elimination bracket. The duo with the most kills after two games will move on to the next round.
Here are the results so far at today’s Friday Fortnite event. You can watch the action on UMG’s official Twitch channel or from the competitors’ individual streams. You can also find the live bracket on UMG’s website.
Winners bracket round two
- Ninja and Reverse2k vs. Mako and Froste (TBD)
- Lannan and x2twinsTwitch vs. ToryLanez and WrittenByRay (TBD)
- MrSavage and benjyfishy defeat TINARAES and Maddie
- Timthetatman and KingRichard defeat RiceGum and FaZe Jarvis
- Nickmercs and Nio vs. FaZe HighSky and TSM Slappie (TBD)
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs vs. Kamo and ISSA (TBD)
- FaZe Cizzorz and Ghost Bizzle defeat Aydan and 100T Elevate
- SypherPK and High Distortion defeat 100T Noah and FaZe Avxry
Winners bracket round one
- Ninja and Reverse2k defeat Ceeday and NoahsNoah
- Mako and Froste defeat Dolan Dark and Nopeify
- Lannan and x2twinsTwitch defeat Zuckles and Mccreamy
- ToryLanez and WrittenByRay defeat Akademiks and Liquid Fiber
- TINARAES and Maddie defeat FaZeSway and Valkyrae
- MrSavage and benjyfishy defeat Gotaga and Mickalow
- Timthetatman and KingRichard defeat FaZe Replays and Nick Eh 30
- RiceGum and FaZe Jarvis defeat MrBeast and ExilityTM
- Nickmercs and Nio defeat Lachlan and mrfreshasian
- FaZe HighSky and TSM Slappie defeat LosPollos and Mopi
- Typical Gamer and FaZe Thiefs defeat Svenosss and Vikkstar
- Kamo and ISSA defeat Secret Mongraal and Mitr0
- Aydan and 100T Elevate defeat Joey Rage and Blay-K (QW)
- FaZe Cizzorz and Ghost Bizzle defeat Natehill and FaZe Funk
- 100T Noah and FaZe Avxry defeat London 2Hype and Jesser
- SypherPK and High Distortion defeat FaZe Dubs and FaZe Megga