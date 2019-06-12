Fortnite’s v9.21 update has nothing for data miners to leak

Prominent Fortnite: Battle Royale data miners found nothing new in the files of today’s v9.21 game update, which means there are no leaks coming this week.

Data miners HYPEX and ShiinaBR wrote that there’s nothing to reveal, and they usually are the first ones to explore updates searching for new items, events, or cosmetics. Epic has probably added no new information to the game with today’s update, despite it being standard and featuring new items and several adjustments to weapon availability.



We generally see lack of data for leakers when Epic releases Content Updates for Fortnite. These usually require no server downtime and no download from players, so the update is just Epic activating game code that’s in everyone’s files. If there’s no download, there’s no data being added to the game and nothing for miners to look for, and the opposite is usually true. Fortnite’s v9.21 is apparently an exception, though.



That doesn’t mean players don’t know what to expect for the upcoming Fortnite week. That only means anything leaked when the v9.20 update released last week could appear this week. And the patch notes confirm that.



Data miners found the Horde Rush LTM in the v9.20 files, and the mode has now been confirmed in the v9.21 patch notes as coming tomorrow. There are also cosmetic items that have neither been to the Item Shop nor have become a reward for challenges this past week, which makes us expect them to come this week at some point. We even know what to expect for the week six Battle Pass challenges.



Even though we might have no spoilers for Fortnite this week, we can just check what data miners revealed last week to find out what’s coming with the v9.21 update.