2 hours ago Fortnite

New Horde Rush LTM for Fortnite: Battle Royale leaked, LTM challenges also inbound

Or is it “Mash LTM”?

Fortnite_MonsterWallpaper_1920x1080.0
Image via Epic Games

A brand new LTM for Fortnite: Battle Royale has leaked ahead of its official reveal, alongside a host of other stuff for the game that is coming in the future.

Known as Horde Rush, the LTM seems to include the presence of Zombies and co-operative gameplay. Not much else is really known about the mode at this time but we do know we have a host of upcoming challenges to salivate over until we learn more.

Lucas7yoshi // Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter

Horde Rush” LTM Challenges:

The mode will see the return of last year’s purple Fortnite Fiends. Players will need to work together to rack up a score by finding hidden score multipliers while defeating Fiends for the whole match.

Honestly, it sounds a lot like Fortnite: Save the World’s premise just in the form of a free Battle Royale LTM mode. You even have to take out a final boss at the end.

Of course, like with most leaks, its always best to take these things with a pinch of salt before they are actually revealed but everything seems to point towards this mode being a reality.