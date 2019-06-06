New Horde Rush LTM for Fortnite: Battle Royale leaked, LTM challenges also inbound

A brand new LTM for Fortnite: Battle Royale has leaked ahead of its official reveal, alongside a host of other stuff for the game that is coming in the future.

Known as Horde Rush, the LTM seems to include the presence of Zombies and co-operative gameplay. Not much else is really known about the mode at this time but we do know we have a host of upcoming challenges to salivate over until we learn more.

The mode will see the return of last year’s purple Fortnite Fiends. Players will need to work together to rack up a score by finding hidden score multipliers while defeating Fiends for the whole match.

Honestly, it sounds a lot like Fortnite: Save the World’s premise just in the form of a free Battle Royale LTM mode. You even have to take out a final boss at the end.

Of course, like with most leaks, its always best to take these things with a pinch of salt before they are actually revealed but everything seems to point towards this mode being a reality.