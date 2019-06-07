Leaked Fortnite season 9, week 6 challenges task players with using the new Storm Flip item

The week five challenges for the season nine Battle Pass in Fortnite: Battle Royale have been available for just over 24 hours. But that hasn’t stopped fans from looking ahead at what might be coming next Thursday.

Well-known data miner Lucas7yoshi leaked the season nine, week six challenges yesterday.

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Most of them seem pretty straightforward. Players will need to land at five various destinations, eliminate opponents at The Block or Fatal Fields, and complete progressive tasks at a Hot Spot.

But one challenge that probably sticks out to most players asks you to use a Storm Flip in three different matches. The Storm Flip is a new item that was added to Fortnite yesterday. If it’s used in the storm, the item will spawn a spherical safe zone. But if it’s used in the circle, it’ll create a small storm zone that can damage players.

These challenges haven’t been confirmed by Epic Games, however. Some (or all) of them could easily be changed before week six goes live in Fortnite next Thursday, June 13.