Fortnite’s v9.21 update patch notes are now live

Epic Games has just released the full patch notes for today’s v9.21 Fortnite: Battle Royale update.

The notes confirm the release of the Proximity Grenade Launcher, but they also bring an increase in the chance of finding the Combat Shotgun from floor loot and an adjustment to how Storm Flip Works.

Check out the changes below.

Proximity Grenade Launcher

Fires an arcing, bouncing, explosive projectile that explodes when in proximity of an opponent.

Available in Epic and Legendary Rarities.

Found from Chests, Loot Carriers, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

Semi-Automatic.

Uses Rocket Ammo.

Holds 2 Explosive Rounds.

Rate of Fire: 0.65 shots per second.

Player Proximity Radius: 250 units (about half the width of a tile).

Explosion Radius: 300 units (about 60% of the width of a tile).

Explosion damage: Player: 67/70 Environmental: 131/138

Reload Speed: 2.8s/3s

Projectiles explode automatically after 10s or if it has nearly come to a stop.

The full patch notes are available at Epic’s website.

