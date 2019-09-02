Fortnite’s v10.20 content update drops tomorrow, Epic confirms

Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming v10.20 content update for Fortnite will drop for all players on Sept. 2.

The new patch for the game is scheduled to be released tomorrow at 7am CT and it won’t require a download or downtime for server maintenance.

This update is confirmed to include the upcoming Zapper Trap item, which was leaked by data miners with patch v10.20’s release. The current Fortnite message of the day tags the Zapper Trap with “Trap ’em and zap ’em.”

The trap will deal 50 damage every two seconds, which seems fairly reasonable, according to leaked statistics. The current default Damage Trap in Battle Royale deals 150 damage every five seconds, so the new trap seems to be equal in terms of strength.

There’s also a rift beacon activated at the Fatal Fields point of interest, which means players should expect to see a new Rift Zone with tomorrow’s update. A leaked loading screen shows that the zone is going to mark the return of the Cube from season six.

The floating island that the Cube created from Loot Lake could be making a reappearance at Fatal Fields tomorrow, but with the old Motel unnamed point of interest on top.

There aren’t any other confirmed additions, so fans will have to keep an eye out for tomorrow’s patch notes, which should go live just before the update drops.