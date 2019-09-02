Fortnite’s Fatal Fields rift beacon is now active

Fatal Fields is about to change in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The rift beacon that has been placed in that area is now active, and a rift is forming right above it. Fortnite players who have been following the season X map changes know that this indicates that something in that area is changing soon, and it’s either being replaced by a new location or that something will be added to it.

If anything is happening to Fatal Fields, it’s likely coming in the next update this week, which should take place anytime between Tuesday and Thursday.

Fatal Fields is one of the few locations in Fortnite that have been through many season changes untouched. The area looks about the same it’s always been since the first seasons, and no area could replace it in a time travel like the ones that happened in Mega Mall, which is now Retail Row, and Dusty Divot, which is Dusty Depot again.

Some Fortnite data miners believe Fatal Fields will instead mark the return of the mysterious purple cube that players named Kevin. An image of the cube carrying a floating island, just like it did in season five, appears as a leaked Loading Screen for one of this week’s challenges. That likely means that Kevin and the island will be floating over Fatal Fields once the next Fortnite update is live.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter The next Rift Beacon appeared at Fatal Fields! That means that Kevin will make his comeback TOMORROW! 👀 (📸: @ImEntoYT)

If that’s what’s coming, the island will become an additional drop spot for players going to Fatal Fields. The energy field created by Kevin will send players on the ground flying to the island, while players who are on it will be able to glide down safely when leaving it.

Unlike in season five, when Kevin roamed the map, fans can expect it to stay in Fatal most of the time. All areas that change in season X seem to be frozen in time, so regardless of what happens to Fatal soon, it should be what will stay there until the season is over.