Fortnite’s v10.10 update is coming this week—here’s what it might change

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s next update is confirmed to be version v10.10. Epic Games employees have been mentioning this version when talking about changes and bug fixes coming to the game this week, so this is the number we might see in the upcoming patch notes. Players can expect it to drop between Aug. 13 and 15, which are the usual weekdays for new updates.

Most changes coming with Fortnite’s v10.10 update aren’t confirmed, but a few posts from developers and the game’s official social accounts give us some hints. Here’s what we know about it.

Confirmed changes

B.R.U.T.E. laser

Epic isn’t nerfing the game’s giant robot vehicles and is instead making sure players understand when they’re getting destroyed by them. The company said v10.10 will bring a “targeting laser” to the B.R.U.T.E. so that players outside it know where pilots are aiming its rockets. In theory, that would help players run and avoid being within the rocket explosion radius, but we have yet to see how big of an advantage that will be.

Bug fixes

Another change coming to the B.R.U.T.E. is a patch to the invisibility glitch that happens at random to some players. Epic said it’s found and fixed the problem, and players will no longer run into invisible robots shooting rockets.

Expected changes

Mega Mall replacement

The rift beacon at Mega Mall is active and a rift is opening in the sky. The last time that happened in another Fortnite location was at Neo Tilted. It turned out to be a portal that changed the area completely and made it become Tilted Town. We don’t know what the Mega Mall beacon will do, but players can expect something to change in that area once the v10.10 update is live.

Arsenal return

Fortnite’s first official gun game, Arsenal, had to be disabled last week due to matchmaking issues. Epic couldn’t solve these problems fast enough and said it would provide players with news in a future update. The v10.10 patch should have notes about what happened and when Epic intends to bring the mode back.

We’ll update this story if Epic reveals more news about the Fortnite v10.10 update.