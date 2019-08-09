Fortnite’s Arsenal LTM has been temporarily disabled

Epic Games has disabled its latest Fortnite limited-time mode, Arsenal, due to matchmaking errors. The company refrained from commenting on what’s causing the errors or how long the fix will take.

Matchmaking errors imply that players are either facing long queues to hop into a match or that the game is unable to create a lobby with the required number of players to start an Arsenal match. In such cases, players become unable to play the game.

Fortnite on Twitter Due to matchmaking errors, we have disabled the Arsenal Limited Time Mode until we can resolve this issue.

Epic didn’t mention other game modes in its message, so players should be able to join matches in any other mode with no problem.

Arsenal is a new limited-time mode that Epic introduced in the v10.00 Content Update patch notes. Players start the match with the best weapon in the game and automatically switch to a worse one once they get a kill. The first player to get an elimination with the final weapon wins. The mode is similar to the reverse gun game of first-person shooter titles like CS:GO.

In Arsenal, players will cycle from high-rarity to low-rarity weapons, even though it’s unclear if the cycle in Fortnite is the same for all players. Respawning is active, players have infinite ammo, and opponents drop materials when they’re eliminated.

Epic Games’ Public Status page shows all Fortnite systems as operational, which means the problem hasn’t spread from Arsenal to other modes.