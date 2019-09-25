Fortnite’s servers goes down for v10.40 update, patch notes go live after patch

Epic has announced that Fortnite‘s servers will be down while v10.40 is being patched in.

Epic has elected to once again break the custom of pushing patch notes live ahead of the update. Instead, the notes will only be available after the downtime.

Fortnite on Twitter Downtime for the v10.40 update has begun. Patch Notes will be available after downtime has ended.

While there will be no patch notes for quite a while yet, Epic has already revealed some changes to the battle royale.

The developers will be adding a new skill-based matchmaking system to the game. Epic never released the algorithm for the current system, but promises that the new process will “create fairer matches”.

Aim assist will also be reworked for controllers, removing the contentious L2 spam. The trick was used to reliably snap to targets, but Epic has claimed that the new improvements to aim assist will render it obsolete anyway.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter There will be a new POI called “Starry Suburbs” after the V10.40 update. This POI name was found by @Asriel_Dev in a string for leaked (Overtime?) Challenges: – “Collect the Visitor recording in Starry Suburbs and Gotham City

Dataminers have seemingly several new additions to the game. A new POI named Starry Suburbs is set to take over another area of the map, and the new Limited-Time Mode for Fortnite appears to be named The End. Possible new weapons have also been uncovered, inspired by electronic equipment like radios and cameras.

For now, we can assume that patch notes after the update will become the regular moving forward. Let’s hope Epic doesn’t somehow sneak in a B.R.U.T.E. buff in 10.40.