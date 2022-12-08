Fortnite’s Hulk skin has one annoying flaw when matched with this Pickaxe

Over the last several years, Fortnite has managed to bring some of the best heroes from Marvel to the Island to fight it out in the battle royale. After many requests, Epic Games has finally brought The Incredible Hulk to the game in all his irradiated glory. It appears that there are some continuity errors when it’s compared to a previously released Hulk cosmetic, however.

According to a video created by Fortnite content creator Tabor Hill, the Hulk Smasher pickaxe, which resembles the fists of the hero, doesn’t match up with the Hulk in the game. The gloves and skin appear as two different shades of green, which make the character look as if he’s wearing a giant version of the Hulk fist toys.

This somewhat makes sense due to the fact that the Hulk Smashers pickaxe was released in Chapter Two, season four before the current Hulk Bundle was released. Tabor pointed out something that’s a bit off that’s actually included in the bundle, though. The weapon and vehicle wrap is a different shade of green than the Hulk too, closer resembling the Hulk Smashers pickaxe.

While Epic Games is known for bringing some of the most impressive franchises to Fortnite, even it can’t predict what might happen in the future. At the time when it created the Hulk Smashers pickaxe, it might not have known that Hulk would be coming to the game at a later date. So when actually making the skin, likely to Marvel’s specifications, it’s possible the character’s skin was made a bit darker.

While Hulk’s fists would’ve likely been a great pickaxe to include in the bundle, Epic likely couldn’t create a version that was accurate without recreating something they already had in the game.