Fortnite’s first official Trios tournament will be held on July 13 and 14

The Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers are over, but that doesn’t mean players won’t have any official competition to play in or watch until the World Cup Finals start in late July.

Epic Games announced a Trios tournament with prize money for July 13 and 14, two weeks before the World Cup Finals. This will be the first Fortnite trios competition ever, as all others so far have either been solo or duos. The company has yet to reveal details about the tournament’s name, prize pool, or how to qualify, but we have a few ideas based on previous Fortnite competitions.

If this Trios tournament follows Epic’s standards, the company should hold semifinals on July 13 and the grand final on July 14.

Players eligible to play in the semifinal might be anyone that’s reached Champion in Arena, which means having 300 or more Hype at the time the semifinals start. Despite Arena having no Trios mode, it’s safe to assume this is how Epic will filter players since it’s what it did on previous competitions. There’s currently no other tried-and-true way of selecting players at a high competitive level in Fortnite to fight for a Finals spot.

Epic will probably divide the Trios tournament by regions. If it includes the same regions from the Fortnite World Cup, players in North America East, West, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Brazil will compete locally. The prize pools should also vary from region to region, and they’ll probably be small in minor regions such as Brazil, Oceania, and Asia and high in both North America servers and Europe, like they were in all previous competitions.

Epic should reveal more information about the Trios tournament once the Fortnite team comes back from vacation on July 8. None of the information above is confirmed by Epic Games, and unless it starts testing a new system for its tournaments, it should still represent how the first-ever Fortnite Trios tournament will work to some extent.