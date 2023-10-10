It's about to get spooky in here.

Fortnite‘s Halloween event, Fortnitemares, is officially underway. Running until Nov. 2 at 1am CT, Fortnitemares invites you to become a vampire hunter as you ready your Wood Stake Shotgun and dive into the limited-time experience of the Horde Rush, where players work together to eliminate Sideways Monsters and win by eliminating the Boss, The Caretaker.

Aside from new skins, weapons, and game modes, Fortnitemares also introduces new quests and rewards, where players can unlock spooktastic items in time for the Halloween season, including icons, emotes, gliders, and more. Let’s take a look at all the new quests coming to Fortnitemares and what items you could earn by completing them.

Fortnitemares quests and rewards

During the Fortnitemares event, you’ll have the opportunity to complete all-new quests for in-game rewards. Completing these quests will earn you XP, as well as new Locker items.

Complete 5 Fortnitemares Quests to earn the Bat Royale Back Bling and a Cat Banner Icon.

Complete 15 Fortnitemares Quests to earn the Sweet! Emote, Phantasmic Fall Contrail, and Hypno-Bat Spray.

Complete 25 Fortnitemares Quests to earn the Revenant Rider Glider, Within the Sanctum Loading Screen, and Rise of the Revenant Lobby Track.

The more quests you complete, the more rewards you unlock. It’s as simple as that.

It should be noted that since Fortnitemares is an ongoing event, not every quest will be immediately available. As we progress through October, Fortnite will update with new quests and items regularly. For horror fans, we even have Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, and Alan Wake coming to the game as exclusive Fortnitemares skins.

The Fortnitemares quests will remain available to complete until the event ends.

Dot Esports will update this article as more quests become available.

About the author