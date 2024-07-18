Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean countdown – Exact start time and date

Fortnite continues to keep it fresh with regular updates and the next big drop is the highly anticipated crossover event with the Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Fortnite mid-season mini-event introduces several new skins from the Disney franchise into the game, including Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, alongside new Mythic weapons and in-game locations.

Following on from the Metallica event in June, the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover is expected to be the last big update before Chapter Five, season three ends on Aug. 16. And we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait before it arrives.

When does the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event start?

Almost time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortnite collab with Pirates of the Caribbean arrives on July 19 with a global launch window, meaning players from across the world will be able to access the update at the same time—which may lead to server issues.

Although no exact time has been confirmed for when the Fortnite servers will go live after the update, we expect the game to be playable again as of 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET/2pm BST/11pm AEST.

This is the usual time at which Fortnite updates go live, but we’ll update this article accordingly if we receive any updates from Epic Games.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean

