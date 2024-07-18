Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The key art for the Pirates of the Carribean Fortnite event featuring Jack Sparrow running on a beach with Elizabthe Swan, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa in the background among other Fortnite characters.
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean countdown – Exact start time and date

Peg leg.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Jul 18, 2024 10:11 am

Fortnite continues to keep it fresh with regular updates and the next big drop is the highly anticipated crossover event with the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Recommended Videos

The Fortnite mid-season mini-event introduces several new skins from the Disney franchise into the game, including Captain Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, alongside new Mythic weapons and in-game locations.

Following on from the Metallica event in June, the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover is expected to be the last big update before Chapter Five, season three ends on Aug. 16. And we can tell you exactly how much longer you need to wait before it arrives.

When does the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean event start?

Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa in Fortnite.
Almost time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fortnite collab with Pirates of the Caribbean arrives on July 19 with a global launch window, meaning players from across the world will be able to access the update at the same time—which may lead to server issues.

Although no exact time has been confirmed for when the Fortnite servers will go live after the update, we expect the game to be playable again as of 6am PT/8am CT/9am ET/2pm BST/11pm AEST.

This is the usual time at which Fortnite updates go live, but we’ll update this article accordingly if we receive any updates from Epic Games.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
twitter youtube Link to twitch.tv