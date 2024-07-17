All Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite and how to get them

All of the most iconic Pirates of the Caribbean characters have made their way to Fortnite as skins you can unlock. The process for getting some of these characters isn’t completely straightforward, though, which means you may need some guidance unlocking them.

This crossover has quite an array of unique assets you can buy or earn. Some parts of this collaboration also might only be available for a short period of time, so you need to know all of the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover skins and items you can get in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skins

There are five different Pirates of the Caribbean skins you can get in Fortnite. Two of these skins are different versions of Jack Sparrow, while the other three are entirely unique ones.

Skin How to get Price Captain Jack Sparrow Purchase the premium reward track on the Cursed Sails event pass. 1,000 V-Bucks Cursed Jack Sparrow Earn 11,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active on the Cursed Sails event pass. 1,000 V-Bucks and 11,000 Cursed Sails points Elizabeth Swann Purchase from the item shop. 1,600 V-Bucks Davy Jones Purchase from the item shop. 1,600 V-Bucks Captain Barbossa Purchase from the item shop. 1,500 V-Bucks

Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa are also sold as a group in the 12-item Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. You get a lot for this price and it’s worth purchasing this option instead of getting the characters individually if you’re planning to get at least two of them.

All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean accessories

In addition to all of the Pirates of the Caribbean skins, there are many accessory items you can unlock to go with them. This includes an array of Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and more.

Here are all of the bonus Pirates of the Caribbean items you can get in Fortnite.

Item Type How to get Lil Kraken Back Bling Purchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Dead Man’s Chest Back Bling Purchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Skull and Crossed Swords Back Bling Reach 4,000 Cursed Sails points. Jack’s Prize Back Bling Reach 11,000 Cursed Sails points. Jack’s Compass Back Bling Reach 1,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active. Norrington’s Sacrifice Pickaxe Purchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Elizabeth’s Favor Pickaxe Purchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Barbossa’s Sword Pickaxe Purchase Captain Barbossa for 1,500 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Jack’s Cutlass and Bane Pickaxe Reach 9,000 Cursed Sails points. Jack Sparrow’s Sword Pickaxe Reach 6,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active. Jack’s Ship Glider It’s currently unknown how you get this item, but it seems to involve collecting map pieces throughout the event. The process will likely be similar to unlocking the Appa glider. Cursed Sails Loading Screen Reach 7,000 Cursed Sails points. Sparrow Run Emote Reach 4,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active. Jar of Dirt Emote Reach 9,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active. Pirate Booty Emote Reach 1,000 Cursed Sails points. Davy’s Pipe Organ Emote Purchase for 500 V-Bucks or purchase the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. Wee Beasty Emote Reach 6,000 Cursed Sails points. Pirate’s Grin Emote Reach 7,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active. Skeleton Keys Keytar Reach 2,000 Cursed Sails points. Skull and Bones Banner Icon Reach 2,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.

While some parts of the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration will return to the shop regularly, anything featured in the Cursed Sails event pass isn’t guaranteed to come back in the future. Some event pass items have eventually made their way to the shop in the past, such as Darth Maul from Star Wars, but others have yet to be seen again, which means it’s best to grab any items you want while you can.

