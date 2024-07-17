Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Davy Jones, Elizabeth Swann, and Captain Barbossa in Fortnite.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Fortnite

All Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite and how to get them

Sadly, there's no Will Turner.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:26 pm

All of the most iconic Pirates of the Caribbean characters have made their way to Fortnite as skins you can unlock. The process for getting some of these characters isn’t completely straightforward, though, which means you may need some guidance unlocking them.

Recommended Videos

This crossover has quite an array of unique assets you can buy or earn. Some parts of this collaboration also might only be available for a short period of time, so you need to know all of the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover skins and items you can get in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skins

The key art for the Pirates of the Carribean Fortnite event featuring Jack Sparrow running on a beach with Elizabthe Swan, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa in the background among other Fortnite characters.
I’ll be using the Jar of Dirt emote constantly. Image via Epic Games

There are five different Pirates of the Caribbean skins you can get in Fortnite. Two of these skins are different versions of Jack Sparrow, while the other three are entirely unique ones.

SkinHow to getPrice
Captain Jack SparrowPurchase the premium reward track on the Cursed Sails event pass.1,000 V-Bucks
Cursed Jack SparrowEarn 11,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active on the Cursed Sails event pass. 1,000 V-Bucks and 11,000 Cursed Sails points
Elizabeth SwannPurchase from the item shop.1,600 V-Bucks
Davy JonesPurchase from the item shop.1,600 V-Bucks
Captain BarbossaPurchase from the item shop.1,500 V-Bucks

Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa are also sold as a group in the 12-item Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. You get a lot for this price and it’s worth purchasing this option instead of getting the characters individually if you’re planning to get at least two of them.

All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean accessories

Davy Jones playing the pipe organ in Fortnite.
There are some pretty cool accessory items you can grab. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to all of the Pirates of the Caribbean skins, there are many accessory items you can unlock to go with them. This includes an array of Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and more.

Here are all of the bonus Pirates of the Caribbean items you can get in Fortnite.

ItemTypeHow to get
Lil KrakenBack BlingPurchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Dead Man’s ChestBack BlingPurchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Skull and Crossed SwordsBack BlingReach 4,000 Cursed Sails points.
Jack’s PrizeBack BlingReach 11,000 Cursed Sails points.
Jack’s CompassBack BlingReach 1,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
Norrington’s SacrificePickaxePurchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Elizabeth’s FavorPickaxePurchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Barbossa’s SwordPickaxePurchase Captain Barbossa for 1,500 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Jack’s Cutlass and BanePickaxeReach 9,000 Cursed Sails points.
Jack Sparrow’s SwordPickaxeReach 6,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
Jack’s ShipGliderIt’s currently unknown how you get this item, but it seems to involve collecting map pieces throughout the event. The process will likely be similar to unlocking the Appa glider.
Cursed SailsLoading ScreenReach 7,000 Cursed Sails points.
Sparrow RunEmoteReach 4,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
Jar of DirtEmoteReach 9,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
Pirate Booty EmoteReach 1,000 Cursed Sails points.
Davy’s Pipe OrganEmotePurchase for 500 V-Bucks or purchase the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
Wee BeastyEmoteReach 6,000 Cursed Sails points.
Pirate’s GrinEmoteReach 7,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
Skeleton KeysKeytarReach 2,000 Cursed Sails points.
Skull and Bones Banner IconReach 2,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.

While some parts of the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration will return to the shop regularly, anything featured in the Cursed Sails event pass isn’t guaranteed to come back in the future. Some event pass items have eventually made their way to the shop in the past, such as Darth Maul from Star Wars, but others have yet to be seen again, which means it’s best to grab any items you want while you can.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin