All Pirates of the Caribbean skins in Fortnite and how to get them

All of the most iconic Pirates of the Caribbean characters have made their way to Fortnite as skins you can unlock. The process for getting some of these characters isn’t completely straightforward, though, which means you may need some guidance unlocking them.
This crossover has quite an array of unique assets you can buy or earn. Some parts of this collaboration also might only be available for a short period of time, so you need to know all of the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover skins and items you can get in Fortnite.
All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean skins
There are five different Pirates of the Caribbean skins you can get in Fortnite. Two of these skins are different versions of Jack Sparrow, while the other three are entirely unique ones.
|Skin
|How to get
|Price
|Captain Jack Sparrow
|Purchase the premium reward track on the Cursed Sails event pass.
|1,000 V-Bucks
|Cursed Jack Sparrow
|Earn 11,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active on the Cursed Sails event pass.
|1,000 V-Bucks and 11,000 Cursed Sails points
|Elizabeth Swann
|Purchase from the item shop.
|1,600 V-Bucks
|Davy Jones
|Purchase from the item shop.
|1,600 V-Bucks
|Captain Barbossa
|Purchase from the item shop.
|1,500 V-Bucks
Elizabeth Swann, Davy Jones, and Captain Barbossa are also sold as a group in the 12-item Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks. You get a lot for this price and it’s worth purchasing this option instead of getting the characters individually if you’re planning to get at least two of them.
All Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean accessories
In addition to all of the Pirates of the Caribbean skins, there are many accessory items you can unlock to go with them. This includes an array of Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and more.
Here are all of the bonus Pirates of the Caribbean items you can get in Fortnite.
|Item
|Type
|How to get
|Lil Kraken
|Back Bling
|Purchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Dead Man’s Chest
|Back Bling
|Purchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Skull and Crossed Swords
|Back Bling
|Reach 4,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Jack’s Prize
|Back Bling
|Reach 11,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Jack’s Compass
|Back Bling
|Reach 1,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
|Norrington’s Sacrifice
|Pickaxe
|Purchase Davy Jones for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Elizabeth’s Favor
|Pickaxe
|Purchase Elizabeth Swann for 1,600 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Barbossa’s Sword
|Pickaxe
|Purchase Captain Barbossa for 1,500 V-Bucks or the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Jack’s Cutlass and Bane
|Pickaxe
|Reach 9,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Jack Sparrow’s Sword
|Pickaxe
|Reach 6,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
|Jack’s Ship
|Glider
|It’s currently unknown how you get this item, but it seems to involve collecting map pieces throughout the event. The process will likely be similar to unlocking the Appa glider.
|Cursed Sails
|Loading Screen
|Reach 7,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Sparrow Run
|Emote
|Reach 4,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
|Jar of Dirt
|Emote
|Reach 9,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
|Pirate Booty
|Emote
|Reach 1,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Davy’s Pipe Organ
|Emote
|Purchase for 500 V-Bucks or purchase the Pirates of the Caribbean bundle for 3,400 V-Bucks.
|Wee Beasty
|Emote
|Reach 6,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Pirate’s Grin
|Emote
|Reach 7,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
|Skeleton Keys
|Keytar
|Reach 2,000 Cursed Sails points.
|Skull and Bones
|Banner Icon
|Reach 2,000 Cursed Sails points with the premium reward track active.
While some parts of the Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration will return to the shop regularly, anything featured in the Cursed Sails event pass isn’t guaranteed to come back in the future. Some event pass items have eventually made their way to the shop in the past, such as Darth Maul from Star Wars, but others have yet to be seen again, which means it’s best to grab any items you want while you can.
Published: Jul 17, 2024 01:26 pm