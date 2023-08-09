Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen mythics: How to get Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique

Now you can easily complete the event.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s crossover with Fortnite brought a series of skins into the store with the added Hollow Purple and Straw Doll technique as mythic extras. Players can now get Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, and Satoru’s skins and try and earn the victory royale.

This is one of the many crossovers between Fortnite and a TV show, movie, or even other game. The Jujutsu Kaisen crossover also won’t be the last, with Epic Games developers having a seemingly neverending list of potential skin-based candidates.

Alongside this particular crossover, players can also complete a mini-battle pass as part of the “Break the Curse!” event. But to complete the task as quickly as possible, players are searching for the Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique mythic items.

This is how you get both Mythic items.

What is Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique Mythics in Fortnite?

Blow your enemies away. Image via Epic Games

These mythic items can cause a serious amount of damage to enemies roaming around the island.

The Hollow Purple has the potential to destroy nearby objects and buildings, all with a single ball-like primary fire. It’ll also inflict damage over time. Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Straw Doll Technique has the ability to deal damage to buildings and players but shoots more accurately. This swift hammer combo has bullets that come out like nails.

They’ll need a cooldown after three blasts, then you’ll be back in the action.

How to get Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hollow Purple and Straw Doll Technique Mythics in Fortnite

Find these around the map. Image via Epic Games

Fortunately for Fortnite players, you’ll be able to find these mythics as you scour the island. They appear as a floor-loot and inside the Cursed Llamas hidden in plain sight.

The Cursed Llamas have appeared alongside the Break the Curse! event. To open them, simply go up to them and follow the prompt.

They’ll spawn anywhere on the map, so there’s always a chance you’ll spot one as you bounce from place to place.

