Where to hunt Cursed Llamas in Fortnite – Break the Curse!

Jujutsu Kaisen and Fortnite have combined forces to bring all manner of new cosmetics and challenges to the game. One of your Grade 4 challenges is to help in hunting Cursed Llamas. That’s right, not even our precious purple friends are safe from this curse.

Where to find Cursed Llamas in Fortnite

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news is that Cursed Llamas are quite easy to find. All you need to do is know what to look for. Just like normal Llamas, Cursed Llamas can spawn almost anywhere on the island. What sets them apparent is the swirling energy that surrounds them and the somewhat unusual sounds they make while they move. They will be marked on the minimap, which makes them quite easy to track when you are close.

All you need to do is play any match as normal, and eventually, you will run into a Curse Llama on your travels. Their spawn rate is pretty high, so it shouldn’t take long to track down and take out three of them for this quest.

All you need to do is shoot them when you see them. The good news is that you don’t need to be the person who lands the killing blow, but the bad news is that the Llama you are hunting does need to die. If you are playing in a group, make sure everyone in the party gets to land some damage before you finish it off.

This event will be going on for four weeks, so make sure you check out all the Break the Curse challenges that will be coming your way.

All Grade 4 Quests

Standard Grade 4 Quests

Help in hunting Cursed Llamas 0/3

Collect Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique in different matches 0/3

Damage opponents using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique

Travel under different bridges 0/3

Damage opponents using Assault Rifles 0/1000

Visit different names locations 0/6

Assist in searching chests or ammo boxes 0/50

Travel distance on foot 0/500

Damage opponents while crouching or sliding 0/250

Hit headshot on enemy players 0/8

Grade 4 Discover Quests

Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000

Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000

Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000

Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000

Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000

Belong Treaty Grade 4 Quest Bundle

Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000

Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/350000

About the author