Fortnite’s robot vs. monster event, The Final Showdown, is now live

The latest major in-game event in Fortnite: Battle Royale has started.

The robot vs. monster event called The Final Showdown went live at 1pm CT today. Epic Games gave the event its own unique playlist, replacing all of the other traditional battle royale game modes so players can spectate the show without being killed.

Fans got to witness a Pacific Rim-style fight between a giant robot created at Pressure Plant and the Polar Peak creature that’s been seen swimming with the Ice Castle on its back. The monster came from the north part of the map while the robot was activated from Pressure Plant.

The two figures clashed near Loot Lake and both of them landed some significant blows. The robot lost an arm, but eventually it found a giant sword that it used to slay the monster. The creature’s skeleton now sits in between Neo Tilted and Salty Springs, with the sword still lodged in its skull.

It seems like this event didn’t cause any major map changes aside from the addition of the monster’s skeleton, though. A mysterious orb has appeared above the Loot Lake vault, but that’s about it.