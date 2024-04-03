Fortnite Reboot Rally event guide: How it works, rewards, and more

Remember that one friend who left Fortnite to find a better battle royale? Well, it’s time to bring them back. The Fortnite Reboot Rally is here, and it rewards players who return to the game and unlocks free rewards.

Fortnite Chapter five, season two: Myths & Mortals brings back the iconic character Midas and several Greek gods as bosses, with new abilities in matches, so it’s a great time to jump back in. We’ll cover all the details you need about Fortnite’s Reboot Rally event.

How does Fortnite Reboot Rally work?

reboot rally is SO BACK!



Complete the quests with a friend who is new to Fortnite or has been offline for more than 30 days to earn in-game rewards! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UH55rmSZWu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2024

If you’re a regular player and have played more than two hours in the last 30 days, you can “rally” a returning player who hasn’t played Fortnite for more than two hours in the previous month.

To rally a Fortnite friend, press the Esc button on your keyboard, which opens the Friends tab while you’re in the lobby. Click the Reboot Rally box at the top and you’ll see a complete list of your friends eligible for Rallying. You can identify them by looking at the blue Reboot logo next to their name. Click their profile then click the Rally ’em option, which will give you a QR code leading the Fortnite official website where you can read all about the event.

Fortnite’s Friends tab lets you play with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play in duos, trios, or even squads, as long one of your friends hasn’t played the game for more than two hours in the last 30 days. You can earn XP with a friend in modes like Battle Royale (Unranked or Ranked), Zero Build (Unranked or Ranked), Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience, except those made with Unreal Editor.

There have been previous Reboot Rally challenges in Fortnite that gave various free rewards, so this isn’t the first time.

What are the free rewards for the Fortnite Reboot Rally event?

Reboot Rally quests give you free rewards for playing with a returning friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Reboot Rally quests to play matches will remain throughout the event, while Reboot Rally Bonus goals are objectives that refresh each day. They give you extra points to help you unlock free rewards.

After you’ve completed the quests and earned the necessary points, you’ll have access to wraps like the Hailstorm Rider glider, Reckoner’s Blades pickaxe, and Forsaken Eye wrap.

The Fortnite Reboot Rally event started on April 2 and will remain until May 3.

