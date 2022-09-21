All Reboot Rally quests and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is here and it’s arrived with a limited-time event. The Reboot Rally event features various challenges, all encouraging players to team up with their friends.

Completing a Reboot Rally quest will give players points that can be used to unlock rewards. The Reboot Rally event is scheduled to end on Oct. 3 and it has rather specific requirements. The quests featured in the event can only be completed with players who are playing Fortnite for the first time in the last 30 days. Eligible players will have a blue Reboot icon at the beginning of their name.

Before attempting the following challenges, you’ll need to invite a player who has the Reboot icon. Once you have an eligible player in your party, you can complete all of the Reboot Rally challenges.

All Reboot Rally quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Quest Reward Stage Rally your friends from their profile or the Reboot Rally event panel (One) 10 Points Stage One Earn 80,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences 50 Points Stage One Complete a Battle Royale match with a friend 10 Points Stage Two Earn 160,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences Five Points Stage Two Earn 250,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences Five Points Stage Three Earn 300,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences Five Points Stage Four Earn 400,000 experience with a friend in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, and creator-made experiences Five Points Stage Five

The daily Reboot Rally quests in Fortnite Chapter Three, season four

Complete one daily quest with a friend — Reward: 10 Points

10 Points Complete three daily quests with a friend — Reward: 20 Points

20 Points Complete six daily quests with a friend — Reward: 30 Points

All Reboot Rally event rewards in Fortnite

Barb-B-Q Emoticon — Cost: 50 Points

Freshly Forged Wrap — Cost: 100 Points

Red Hot Revenge Pickaxe — 150 Points

Fiery Descent Glider — 200 Points

How to invite friends to the Fortnite Reboot Rally event

If you don’t have any friends who have the Reboot sign next to their name, you’ll need to start sending out invites to see if you can convince anyone to return to Fortnite.

Open up your friends list.

Select players who haven’t been online for weeks.

Choose the Rally’em Back option.

Once you send them a rallying request, they’ll be prompted with a notification and you’ll be able to invite them to start completing Reboot Rally event challenges.