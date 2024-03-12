Fortnite players showered with XP to boost battle pass after Epic’s quick LEGO update

After being denied XP for a while, LEGO Fortnite players have finally begun earning what they had worked for, thanks to Epic Games’ efforts. Interestingly, some players are earning hundreds and thousands of XP after the bug fix—and it has left the non-affected part of the community sighing.

On March 11, a Redditor named transcensionist posted a screenshot of them receiving 840,000 XP, translating to 11 battle pass tier skips. They weren’t sure why they received it, so they resorted to asking other Fortnite players, who swiftly pointed out it was the missing LEGO XP from last week.

For those unaware, when Chapter Five, season two launched, players reported facing a glitch that denied them the XP they were supposed to receive for playing LEGO Fortnite. Epic Games was quick to acknowledge the problem and promised to keep track of every player’s XP and grant it to them early this week.

We've fixed this issue, you should again earn XP when playing LEGO Fortnite.



We'll follow up early next week with details on when we're granting everyone any XP they may be missing. pic.twitter.com/IPRhSLrymn — LEGO Fortnite Status (@LEGOFN_Status) March 10, 2024

Now that Epic has delopyed a couple of fixes to eliminate the glitch and has curbed the cause, players are receiving what they deserve as promised.

While this is great for those who actually spent time building in LEGO Fortnite to earn the XP, many pointed out how some players use the AFK method to farm humongous amounts of XP from the mode. “You get 5 levels a day from AFK’ing 2.5 hours in the Lego mode. Just go into a sandbox world, fly into the sky, and walk away,” one player suggested when asked how the trick works.

Another player pointed out people being “active” to be a reason Epic is promoting LEGO Fortnite—with premium kits and more—so much. “They see all the data of these people sitting in lego mode and they think that’s the ticket to more profit. Even though most of those ppl were just afk. The more time spent in lego the more they are going to embrace it and push sales that direction for future potential customers,” they wrote.

The XP you earn from LEGO Fortnite counts towards the battle royale battle pass, so it’s a win-win if you play both modes.