Does LEGO Fortnite give XP toward the BR? Answered

With LEGO Fortnite slowly winning players over with its simple concept and open world, players are quickly jumping over from burning through victory royales to building a town with their friends.

There are some folks, though, who are hoping that their time in the new game mode will give them XP in the base game. Since both games are so closely intertwined and the gameplay in LEGO Fortnite is leagues easier to work with, it makes sense that some players would assume that both games would contribute to their battle passes.

There is, however, a big discrepancy between both games since they aren’t even close to the same type of game.

Can you get battle royale XP in LEGO Fortnite?

New world, new experiences. Image via Epic Games and LEGO

For those looking to grind out their battle passes while exploring this new world, you’re in luck. Users can earn experience points for the base battle royale game in LEGO Fortnite by gaining battle pass stars through the game.

In the base game, players are tasked with fighting against other players and ripping through countless games to earn a victory. In LEGO Fortnite, however, the gameplay is much more laid-back and casual, with friends working together to build a village, find new gear, and fight monsters in an ever-evolving world.

Ultimately, those who wish to earn more progress for their battle pass can earn their way to rewards in both the new open-world LEGO game and through the regular battle royale, although both have plenty to offer for you and your pals.

The motivating factors in the new game mode are, however, still very basic, with no real story-based quests or connections to the original game’s universe. There are certain characters that appear to help you on your journey, but overall, you are thrown into this world to do whatever you wish to do. This could change in future updates, though, as the game mode becomes more and more popular with time.