Fortnite players disappointed with ridiculous price of new Star Wars skins

May 3 marks the start of the Fortnite v29.40 update, introducing a new set of Star Wars skins. But, according to leaks, the price tag of these cosmetics will be around 12,000 V-Bucks. Naturally, fans are disappointed.

Every cosmetic will cost you 12,000 V-Bucks, according to Fortnite leaker Shiina—and that doesn’t include LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Decor bundles. These should cost between 250 to 750 V-Bucks. If you only purchase regular Star Wars cosmetics (not including LEGO), this adds up to around $90.

Fortnite players called out Epic Games for milking Star Wars fans, and they don’t even think they’re great skins. Dagobah Luke and Lando Calrissian don’t stand out, especially when you compare them to previous Star Wars skins like Darth Maul and Anakin Skywalker.

I’m sorry, but the man on the left doesn’t look like Luke. Image via Epic Games

The skins coming in this update are Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca. While the first three skins are obtainable through the item shop, Chewbacca is only unlockable after you upgrade your battle pass to Premium Track for 1,400 V-Bucks.

For months now, Fortnite players have been complaining that the prices of skins are going up. In December 2023, Epic released LEGO Fortnite, and many bundles now include cosmetics for that game mode. Players think there’s a “LEGO tax,” and if these skins were sold in the item shop, the prices would be drastically lower. This just doesn’t sit well with the community.

