Fortnite players are struggling to tell weapons apart in Chapter 5

The new Fortnite weapons, the Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle, couldn’t be more different when used, and yet they look so similar that players can’t even tell them apart.

When Fortnite Chapter Five rolled out on Dec. 3, 2023, it introduced new movement animations, faster stamina recovery, and new weapons and skins, among other things.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

One of the new weapons is the Enforcer AR. This high-damage assault rifle is meant for close encounters. Unlike the Enforcer, the Reaper Sniper Rifle is a long-range weapon more suited for killing players from afar. While very different, the two weapons look very similar.

The Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle are of a similar size and length, have the same base color, and even the barrel color has a similar silver finish. The most noticeable thing is the decorative gold pattern on the side of each weapon chamber, which looks almost identical.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

One player said on Reddit, “I’ve dropped my sniper for a higher rarity only to realize later in the match that I picked up an enforcer.”

Indeed, other than the missing scope and a few minor details, it’s easy to see why Fortnite players could easily mistake the two rifles for one another.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

These aren’t the only two controversial weapons added to Fortnite in Chapter Five. Epic Games also brought back the Lock On Pistol, which was removed in Chapter Four, season two. As the name suggests, the gun locked onto players automatically, which many claimed was unfair.

Unfortunately, given Fortnite’s history of updates, it’s unlikely that the Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle will get a makeover until after season one ends. Until then, my advice is to keep a close eye on whether or not a rifle has a scope.

Content Continues After Ad Content Continues After Ad

With Fortnite giving a lot of focus to its alternative modes, such as Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, it will be interesting to see what other changes will be brought to the game’s Battle Royale mode as future updates roll out.