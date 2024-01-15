Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite players are struggling to tell weapons apart in Chapter 5

Scope or no scope?
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Jan 15, 2024 07:58 am
New Fortnite characters in Chpater 5 Season 1
Image via Epic Games

The new Fortnite weapons, the Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle, couldn’t be more different when used, and yet they look so similar that players can’t even tell them apart.

When Fortnite Chapter Five rolled out on Dec. 3, 2023, it introduced new movement animations, faster stamina recovery, and new weapons and skins, among other things.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

One of the new weapons is the Enforcer AR. This high-damage assault rifle is meant for close encounters. Unlike the Enforcer, the Reaper Sniper Rifle is a long-range weapon more suited for killing players from afar. While very different, the two weapons look very similar.

Enforcer AR vs Sniper Rifle
byu/just_frosty_ inFortNiteBR

The Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle are of a similar size and length, have the same base color, and even the barrel color has a similar silver finish. The most noticeable thing is the decorative gold pattern on the side of each weapon chamber, which looks almost identical. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

One player said on Reddit, “I’ve dropped my sniper for a higher rarity only to realize later in the match that I picked up an enforcer.”

Indeed, other than the missing scope and a few minor details, it’s easy to see why Fortnite players could easily mistake the two rifles for one another.

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

These aren’t the only two controversial weapons added to Fortnite in Chapter Five. Epic Games also brought back the Lock On Pistol, which was removed in Chapter Four, season two. As the name suggests, the gun locked onto players automatically, which many claimed was unfair.

Unfortunately, given Fortnite’s history of updates, it’s unlikely that the Enforcer AR and the Reaper Sniper Rifle will get a makeover until after season one ends. Until then, my advice is to keep a close eye on whether or not a rifle has a scope. 

Content Continues After Ad
Content Continues After Ad

With Fortnite giving a lot of focus to its alternative modes, such as Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, it will be interesting to see what other changes will be brought to the game’s Battle Royale mode as future updates roll out.

related content

Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 15)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.

All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 15)

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 15, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite bug lets players farm plants in just seconds
The Fortnite world turned into LEGO with popular characters front and center.

LEGO Fortnite bug lets players farm plants in just seconds

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Will there be a Taylor Swift Fortnite concert?
Taylor Swift on a Fortnite banner.

Will there be a Taylor Swift Fortnite concert?

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Family Guy creator says he didn’t know what Fortnite was before Peter Griffin joined the island
Peter Griffin and Meowscles during physical examination

Family Guy creator says he didn’t know what Fortnite was before Peter Griffin joined the island

Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 12, 2024
Read Article All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
Fortnite Festival Main Stage image

All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist

David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 11, 2024

Related Content

Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 15)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

All free Fortnite Festival songs today (Jan. 15)

Bhernardo Viana Bhernardo Viana and others Jan 15, 2024
Read Article LEGO Fortnite bug lets players farm plants in just seconds
The Fortnite world turned into LEGO with popular characters front and center.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite bug lets players farm plants in just seconds

Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Jan 14, 2024
Read Article Will there be a Taylor Swift Fortnite concert?
Taylor Swift on a Fortnite banner.
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

Will there be a Taylor Swift Fortnite concert?

Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 12, 2024
Read Article Family Guy creator says he didn’t know what Fortnite was before Peter Griffin joined the island
Peter Griffin and Meowscles during physical examination
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

Family Guy creator says he didn’t know what Fortnite was before Peter Griffin joined the island

Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Jan 12, 2024
Read Article All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist
Fortnite Festival Main Stage image
Category:
Fortnite
Fortnite

All songs in Fortnite Festival—full setlist

David Gealogo David Gealogo and others Jan 11, 2024
Continue to next article

Author

Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.