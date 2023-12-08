No, Fortnite’s Rocket Racing isn’t replacing Rocket League, Psyonix confirms

Psyonix will continue to work on Rocket League alongside Fortnite‘s new Rocket Racing mode, the developer said in a brief Twitter message today.

The Rocket Racing mode only went live earlier today but was announced to be the result of a partnership between Fortnite publisher Epic Games and Psyonix. A new launch trailer demonstrates some gameplay and Psyonix’s fingerprints are all over it, with cars blazing across the road and even through the air. It also has its own take on anti-gravity mechanics, showing cars flipping onto walls and ceilings.

Considering Rocket Racing isn’t a one-time mode and aims to run long-term, some fans were likely concerned it would take up all of Psyonix’s focus, resulting in less frequent updates for Rocket League or even Rocket League being shut down.

Psyonix assured fans today that this isn’t the case, though. “The same team that has been supporting Rocket League is still cranking on updates coming to Rocket League in 2024, both the core game and [Rocket League Championship Series],” Psyonix said. “Rocket Racing is not replacing Rocket League, and we’re excited to grow these games side-by-side…”

In fact, there will be a degree of cross-progression between Rocket Racing and Rocket League. Any car parts like bodies and wheels you own in one game will also be available in the other as long as you’re using the same Epic Games account for both of them. This even applies to Fortnite original car items. For example, according to the official Fortnite website, the Scorpion Car Body from the Big Bang battle pass can be shared with Rocket League.

As for its 2024 plans for Rocket League, Psyonix said it’s too early to start teasing what they are but promised to share details in the new year.