Fortnite players are delighted as fan-favorite item gets unvaulted after five years

Fortnite’s developers pleased fans after announcing on June 15 that the beloved Shockwave Grenades will be getting devaulted with the next update.

The devs made their announcement on Twitter, where they revealed Shockwave Grenades will be coming to Zero Build mode with the v25.10 update, which is expected to drop on June 20, according to the Fortnite wiki. The news immediately sparked a joyous reaction from numerous fans.

🟣 Get ready to bounce around the jungle – Shockwave Grenades are being unvaulted in Zero Build with our v25.10 game update!



We've been paying close attention to player feedback regarding mobility items, and will continue to monitor gameplay for all Battle Royale experiences. pic.twitter.com/tmtGQ1d4IX — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) June 15, 2023

“Thank you,” a popular content creator Jack “CouRage” Dunlop wrote in the replies. “Shockwave Grenades are being in vaulted lets go HUGE W,” another fan claimed on Twitter. Some other fans also reshared the news and expressed their feelings through memes. One of them included a Michael Jordan picture with a Meek Mill quote “I used to pray for time like this,” which is used in social media as a sign of celebration.

All in all, the community is excited about the change. And it’s easy to see why. Shockwave Grenades were vaulted in Fortnite almost five years ago, in December 2018, and they were fan-favorites of old-school players.

The item itself used to be immensely fun to use, while also very broken in the eyes of some players. Once thrown, it explodes and knocks back players and vehicles, who destroy any obstacles in their path. Having Shockwave Grenades was a way to introduce complete chaos in matches, and they’re missed by many players, myself included.

Naturally, the game underwent many changes since Shockwave Grenades were vaulted in 2018. Therefore, it’s going to be interesting to see how this change will influence the gameplay. Luckily, we’ll have the chance to see it for ourselves shortly, as the update is expected to go live on June 20.

