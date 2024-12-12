Fortnite fans may have uncovered heartbreaking Sprite lore

Fortnite fans may have just uncovered a key piece of lore that could change the way you look at the game—and it features the adorable Sprites introduced in Chapter Six.

Sprites in Chapter Six provide some great rewards if you return them to their Shrines or can be used to provide buffs in combat. In the Fortnite world, however, their fate may be heartbreaking if taken away from their natural habitat.

Aren’t they cute? Screenshot by Dot Esports

In a Reddit post, a player noticed that the Water Sprites found across the map in Chapter Six look eerily familiar to the Shield Potions and Chug Jugs that are vital to survival in every game. So, is there something sinister at play?

The post featured three images: the first is the adorable Water Sprite, the second features a blender, and the last shows all the Shield Potions in the game. It doesn’t take a genius to work out what is being implied.

As you can imagine, the responses were outraged. One player claimed they would “play without Shield Potions from now on,” while another asked whether the Sprites could instead be milked for Slurp Juice.

It’s highly unlikely that this is Fortnite’s accurate lore, and I certainly hope this isn’t the case, as it would be heartbreaking. The Sprites should be protected at all costs because they are far too adorable to have anything so sinister happen to them.

This should at least trigger a protective response among the community for the Sprites and may result in not taking Shield Potions for granted. Just think about that next time to drop a mini pot for something else, you may be throwing away the remnants of an adorable creature.

Shield Potions must come from somewhere, so maybe the Sprites are their source? If that’s the case, I may have to jump into LEGO Fortnite forever and hide from the monstrosities in Battle Royale.

