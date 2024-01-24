Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite code suggests Season OG may stick around as new mode

Send us back to the good old OG days.
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Jan 24, 2024 11:18 am
Fortnite wallpaper with the OG logo
Image via Epic Games

Fortnite ended 2023 with a bang as Epic Games introduced game modes that revived the game’s hibernating fans. This momentum kicked off with Fortnite OG in November 2023, and the popular map might be returning as a new game mode, per Fortnite leakers.

Fortnite OG rotated out of the game in December 2023 and players instantly started wondering when it would come back. However, Fortnite OG’s return could be different than expected. While many anticipated OG would once again return in the form of a season, the latest data minings suggest Epic might pivot OG into a game mode.

The only hint available for Fortnite OG’s second arrival is a playlist tag for now, and Epic hasn’t made any further comments on OG’s future since November 2023. Prior to releasing Fortnite OG, there was an ongoing debate within the community about the state of the game. While many believed the battle royale could return to its prime popularity if it were to offer the same gameplay experience, others believed players had just moved on to other endeavors.

Fortnite’s OG season practically proved hibernating players were waiting to jump back to the game in the right conditions. Following the OG season, players got to play LEGO Fortnite, allowing Epic to ride the wave of momentum further. In the meantime, OG was shelved, and some Chapter Five changes didn’t resonate with the player base.

Epic changed character animations in Chapter Five, which caused players to look for ways to fix the movement in Fortnite. The new animations made the game feel slower, causing Epic to revert movement changes shortly after Chapter Five’s release.

If OG Fortnite comes back, it wouldn’t matter whether it’s a game mode or a new season. Based on its previous release, it would most likely bump up Fortnite’s player count as many people would return to play OG Fortnite.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.