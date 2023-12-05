The most controversial change in Fortnite Chapter Five, season one is likely staying.

Epic Games will not revert Fortnite movement changes from Chapter Five, season one anytime soon. On Dec. 4, they encouraged players to continue playing with the update, suggesting that the new movement mechanics will become more intuitive and feel natural over time.

Epic, in a statement on X, acknowledged that their team also needed a few days to adapt to the new movement changes during playtests. They asked players to be patient with these adjustments, rather than immediately demanding a reversal. The company believes that the changes, including reduced sprint speed with quicker stamina recovery and a stealthier crouching movement, will enhance the strategic depth of Fortnite.

All movement changes implemented in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 1

Here’s everything regarding character movement that changed in Fortnite, according to Epic Games.

Added new animations

Reduced running and sprinting speed

Increased stamina recovery

Increased sideways and backward movement speed

Decreased crouching movement speed, making it more difficult to hear

The reduced sprinting speed in Fortnite led many players to mistakenly believe that the Storm’s speed had increased, when in fact, their characters were moving slower. This change has resulted in players struggling to outrun the Storm in late-game scenarios, which forced earlier and closer movement toward the center. This adjustment can indeed make matches more dynamic and discourage the strategy of boxing themselves in using builds, though it can be a hassle for casual players.

Even Peter is moving differently. Image via Epic Games

Will Epic Games ever revert Fortnite’s movement changes?

Epic Games has acknowledged hearing players’ concerns regarding the recent movement changes in Fortnite. While this openness suggests the possibility of reverting these changes in the future if players fail to adapt, Epic currently views the change as being in its early stages. Then, it’s unlikely that anything significant will be made in the early days or weeks of Chapter Five, season one, as the company is still monitoring player adaptation and feedback.