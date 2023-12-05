Does the Storm move too fast in Fortnite Chapter 5? Answered

Does the Storm move too fast in Fortnite Chapter Five, or are you just dawdling when you should be hustling across the map?

After dying multiple times in the latest version of the storm, players are likely cheesed off—and if you are, I am too. Aggressively pressing your W key or pushing your analog forward harder stick won’t make you move faster in Fortnite.

There have been changes and we’re going to get to the bottom of this or die in the storm trying. No longer will you be taken out by the Fortnite storm. Today is the day you die due to your poor mechanics instead, not some pesky lightning-filled dome.

Has the storm changed in Fortnite?

Yes, the storm has changed in Fortnite Chapter Five. You’ll now need to hustle your butts to make your way out of the life-stealing storm thanks to other changes involving movement mechanics.

The Epic Games developers took note of ongoing Fortnite player complaints and made the first two circles last longer. This is to make things easier for gamers. This is, in part, also a result of the new movement. Players can now climb walls and vault to their heart’s content as part of the v28.00 update alongside a slew of movement buffs and nerfs.

Railways have been introduced that allow players to take public transport across the map at fast speeds. This cuts your Fortnite commutes and can give you plenty of opportunities to take in the sights as you visit each new biome.

Does the Storm move too fast in Fortnite Chapter Five?

All aboard. Image via Epic Games

The storm feels like it moves faster in Fortnite Chapter Five. However, it’s only now because your movement speed has been reduced. Epic made the Storm longer by 20 seconds on Dec. 4 in the first two spells to make surviving easier.

Players moving forward now suffer a reduced movement speed thanks to the same-day update. However, moving sideways and backward is faster than ever before. While players typically only move forward to escape the storm, there is another addition to compensate for the lack of speed. Players’ stamina replenishes earlier, according to the Epic developers.

This means you’ll have to prepare for your escape earlier. There’s always a chance to win a Fortnite battle royale; you just have to survive the storm.