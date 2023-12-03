Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 new map and all POIs

After returning to the original map for a brief period, Fortnite’s brand new Chapter 5 Season 1 map has arrived in the game.

The new map is split roughly 50/50 between a snowy biome and a green biome. The greener area then seems to be split between a lush, marshy region and a more arid space. There are also plenty of rivers and lakes to explore, as well as lots of mountains to climb.

Image via Hypex

You can find a full list of the currently known places of interest (POIs) below:

Rebel’s Roost

Lavish Lair

Classy Courts

Ritzy Riviera

Reckless Railways

Grand Glacier

Ruined Reels

Pleasant Piazza

Fencing Fields

Hazy HIllside

Snooty Steppes

As usual, Fortnite appears to be following some of its previously established conventions with these names. Classy Courts is likely to be an exclusive estate for rich islanders, while Ritzy Riviera is undoubtedly a very well-to-do spot on the coast. There is a farm, or at least what appears to be a farm, at Fencing Fields, and Ruined Reels can only really be one place, another variant of the fan-favorite outdoor cinema location.

As for the snow coverage, that is likely to last through Christmas and be a big part of Winterfest (assuming they do a Winterfest this year), and then it will likely recede, revealing new map details. Challenges and secrets are likely to be hidden all over the map, so we look forward to diving in as soon as the servers come back up and seeing what it’s all about.

We also suspect it is likely that there will be a couple of map changes over the coming seasons. Map changes have once again become a reasonably common occurrence in Fortnite after the map became quite stagnant for a while across seasons. There are also some huge changes coming to the game this season, such as an entire Lego version of the game that includes 1000 Lego-style outfits.

Fencing Fields

Image via Epic Games

Grand Glacier