Fortnite’s OG season was an immense success as a lot of returning players embraced the game to enjoy the original Fortnite experience. The OG season ended on Dec. 2 and fans already want to know if it will return one day.

As one could imagine, it didn’t take too long before developer Epic Games put out an official statement regarding Fortnite OG and its plans for the future. Find out below when you’ll be able to play Fortnite OG season once again.

When will Fortnite OG return?

While Epic didn’t reveal exactly when Fortnite OG is coming back, it teased it will happen sometime in 2024.

“Ngl (acronym for not going to lie) the OG season far exceeded our expectations,” Epic said in a statement through Fortnite‘s official account on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So much so that we’d like to bring it back…*opens 2024 roadmap doc*. In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus.”

This is all the information we have on Fortnite OG’s potential return, though. It’s unclear exactly when in 2024 Epic could look to bring the experience back once again.

The Fortnite OG season was a big hit because it brought back the classic Chapter One map with many iconic POIs (points of interest) such as Lazy Links, Junk Junction, and Tilted Towers, as well as classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun, Hunting Rifle, and Assault Rifle, original items, and vehicles.

The feeling of nostalgia was so intense that Fortnite broke its player record in November during the OG season as 100 million players logged in throughout that month, Epic said on Dec. 1.

What is coming to Fortnite while the OG season is disabled?

Fortnite Festival is launching on Dec. 9 with an inaugural season centered around The Weeknd. Image via Epic Games

Just because the Fortnite OG season ended doesn’t mean you shouldn’t stick around. While we know it’ll be hard to beat the nostalgia, Epic is cooking up something truly special for the near future.

Until the OG season comes back to Fortnite, you can check out Fortnite Festival, a new music game made by Guitar Hero and Rock Band developer Harmonix in Fortnite, a Rocket League racing game, and Fortnite Chapter Five, season one’s content.

This article will be updated when we learn more concrete information about Fortnite OG’s return in 2024.