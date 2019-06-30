Fortnite bug prevents Fortbyte 67 and 97 from appearing—here’s how to fix it

Today, two new Fortbytes were released to the public in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Fortbytes 67 and 97 both require the use of simple methods to obtain and unlock, but a glitch is preventing players from seeing either collectible.

Players worldwide are reporting that upon trying to find and unlock both of today’s Fortbyte challenges, they can’t even see them. Fortbyte 67 is “accessible by flying the Retaliator Glider through the rings under the southern most Sky Platform,” while Fortbyte 97 can be “found at a location hidden withing Loading Screen 8.”

The bug’s temporary fix is quite simple, though. All players have to do is keep joining games until the Fortbyte eventually appears. Another method is to go into Save the World and then back into Battle Royale—then the collectibles should appear. A third and final method is to just restart your game.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Fortbyte 97 should definitely appear after these fixes. If you aren’t seeing Fortbyte 67 after doing any or all of these methods, however, make sure you have the Retaliator glider equipped and that you aren’t trying to find and unlock the Fortbytes in a Playground or Creative session. Fortbytes are only accessible in default playlists and LTMs.

If you aren’t caught up on all of the Fortbytes, you can view a guide on how to collect every single one to date in our dedicated list, as well as all of our challenge guides to date for season nine.