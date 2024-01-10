Fortnite bug is fooling players into thinking they’ve got new loot

Fortnite players have been reporting a confusing bug today that is leading them to believe they received new loot when, in fact, they haven’t.

The yellow indicator bug, which seems to be affecting the game’s locker system, was brought to Epic Games’ attention via social media channels with the developer acknowledging the bug on Jan. 9. This glitch mainly confuses players and doesn’t affect the overall gaming experience in Fortnite. However, if you’re trying to unlock a specific battle pass event, seeing the yellow indicator every time you open your locker might become taunting.

I actually thought I had some new loot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you were previously caught off guard by the yellow indicator, Epic’s acknowledgment of the matter should give you a sense of relief since it generally means a fix is on the horizon.

When Epic confirms a bug, the developers usually roll out a fix soon. The most annoying trait of the locker bug has been its consistency so far. Even after checking your inventory and removing the yellow indicator, it returns after a match or two. Considering the quests and rewards that players interact with while playing Fortnite, one can’t help but get fooled by the indicator every time it appears.

For the time being, players will have to resist the urge to check their locker until they’re sure that they have a new item. If you’re feeling suspicious, you might be about to get tricked by the indicator.

We expect this bug to be resolved before Fortnite Chapter Five, Season Two stars, as Epic releases countless minor patches in between seasons. Considering the size of this bug, it can also disappear without a patch after a couple of server-side adjustments on Epic’s end.

With Epic Games making baffling changes to Fortnite parties recently, it’s been a chaotic time in the game, but the battle royale always seems to find a way out, and all wounds can be healed with a Fortnite OG come back.