Epic Games makes baffling change to Fortnite parties, and players aren’t happy

Fortnite has had lots of new updates, additions, and changes over the years through its many seasons. But not all changes are received well, like the latest update that makes parties a lot more chaotic than they previously were.

X user @NinjaHacker264 posted to the official Fortnite status page to point out what they thought was a glitch, that allows any party member to change the game mode for their whole team. But the official @FortniteStatus account replied: “This is intended, and not a glitch.” According to the post, the new feature was added so that “all players in your party can select an Experience to play.”

It’s worth noting that previously, only party leaders could change the game mode for the whole group. With this change, however, any player in the party can change the game mode to whatever they wish, which will likely lead to chaos and disagreements in groups, and could be a new feature for trolls to take advantage of.

This new update unsurprisingly upset many players, several of whom left comments on the post to voice their grievances about the change. Some players stated the change makes no sense to them, and highlighted how it could cause a lot of problems for parties.

The Fortnite lobby is likely to be a lot more chaotic going forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“This severely hinders starting a match when toxic people join for custom matches,” says @snackpackG. “I’m an #EpicPartner, and if I host a match and I’m streaming, which I have for a while now, you can have random toxic people get the code from your stream and join, and they repeatedly change the game or just people trying to be funny.”

Players also suggested that Epic Games should add a voting system to parties or a toggle option for party leaders to avoid toxicity in groups. “Please revert that. Or make it so if someone not being Leader chooses a mode, it needs to be voted so it gets selected,” said community member @Dark_Jonny_.

“Enable it as a toggle option for the Leader. It’s very annoying when you have a full 16 Player Lobby and people keep changing it. I understand why the feature is here, but have it optional for the Party Leader,” agreed @Poke681YT.

Epic Games has yet to address all the complaints about the new change, so it remains to be seen whether the system will be updated to add a voting system, or whether it will remain as-is permanently.