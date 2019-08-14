Epic fixed Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E. but didn’t nerf it

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s B.R.U.T.E. has gone down from being catastrophically strong to just being overpowered.

Epic Games fixed bugs and glitches of the giant robot vehicle B.R.U.T.E. in today’s v10.10 update. Players who use it can no longer abuse a glitch that gave it super speed and allowed players to travel the entire island in a few seconds, and they will no longer become invisible at random to other players. Another bug that allowed players to entender “god mode” and become immortal and win matches without actively playing was fortunately patched a few days ago.

Now that all that is out of the way, players can happily enjoy the overpowered B.R.U.T.E. and the insane explosive damage of its rocket barrage, the ease of farming materials while destroying everything, and its structure-wrecking stomp.

All of this is still in the game. Epic didn’t nerf the B.R.U.T.E. in any way, and it instead gave it a targeting laser that helps its victims see where it’s aiming its rockets. That’s not a huge advantage to defenders since these rockets’ speed is way faster than a running character, so it’s nearly impossible to avoid their explosion.

The only number Epic changed was the spawn rate of the B.R.U.T.E., making it less likely to spawn at all stages of the game compared to its previous rates. But that might not be a good idea either because now fewer players will have a B.R.U.T.E., so whoever gets one will likely dominate the match uncontested since there are fewer players with another robot to fight against them.

Epic is also keeping B.R.U.T.E. enabled in competitive modes, and it said it will “continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event.”