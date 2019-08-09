Fortnite players can enter “god mode” thanks to a B.R.U.T.E. glitch

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s B.R.U.T.E. is now officially broken.

Players found a glitch involving this new giant robot that allows their character to enter “god mode” and become immune to all player or storm damage, securing them a free win at the end of the match. YouTubers MeltedNinja and DopeFTL were the first to report the bug, which was then tested by several others, like Fallacy.

The glitch has some requirements to be successful, but it seems to be easy to reproduce consistently.

First, players have to be in a mode with allies, either Duos, Trios, or Squads. They must find a B.R.U.T.E. and take it somewhere safe and near the borders of the Fortnite island. The player who will enter this “god mode” must be at low health and have a grenade.

The player has to throw a grenade at their feet while next to the B.R.U.T.E., then jump into it and stomp the ground. That grenade will explode and knock down the player, who will then have to be revived by a teammate. After being revived they must jump into the B.R.U.T.E a second time, jump toward the ocean, and activate self-destruction in mid-air. After the mech explodes, the player’s health bar will be set at zero, but they’ll be considered alive, while also making them invisible, unreachable, and immune to damage.

Then, all the “god player” has to do to get a Victory Royale is wait for all of the other players to die to the storm.

We have tested this glitch and were unable to reproduce it.

Ironically, players are happy this game-breaking bug exists. Some believe this bug is so absurd and so easy to exploit that Epic Games will have no choice but to disable the B.R.U.T.E. from all game modes until the glitch is fixed.

Epic has yet to comment on this bug or how it will fix it. Players who use this glitch during their matches can be reported for using a bug exploit that grants them an unfair competitive advantage over others.