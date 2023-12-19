Epic teases incoming Fortnite movement update with perfect Ninja New Year’s Eve joke

Ninja has been trolled by Epic Games today, with the developers using his infamous New Year’s Eve debacle to confirm further movement changes are coming to Fortnite next patch.

Since the start of Chapter Five, season one, easily the biggest gripe players have been vocal about is Fortnite’s new movement animations. While promises of “more fluid and detailed” animations certainly sounded harmless on paper, players quickly turned against the move after it was discovered it slowed down the movement to a noticeable degree. But, with its latest announcement, Epic not only revealed the long-awaited changes are coming but also did so in a way that hearkens back to one of the most iconic moments in streaming history.

Fortnite’s revamped movement animations have been a point of contention since the launch of Chapter Five, season one. Image via Epic Games

On Dec. 18, the official Fortnite X account posted that although Epic has been working on a variety of gameplay improvements for its next patch, there’s “one update in particular we think y’all might like.” While it didn’t specifically mention movement changes were coming in its next update, the post came attached with a GIF captioned, “I’m not seeing enough movement.”

Update tomorrow! We've been cooking some gameplay improvements across the board, but there’s one update in particular that we think y’all might like… pic.twitter.com/j3KzEQTmul — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2023

On New Year’s Eve in 2019, Ninja notoriously went viral clip after he tried to encourage members of a rainy Times Square crowd to ‘floss dance’ with him. During the broadcast, several shots were shown of solo individuals in the street happily obliging with the program. A couple of seconds later, however, Ninja moved to the edge of his stage and hoped to orchestrate some of that magic before quickly realizing the results were rather lacking.

It remains to be seen just what the movement changes will actually look like in the next patch, but Epic previously revealed it is aiming to speed things up while keeping the new animations rather than revert them altogether. The new balance and gameplay patch will be arriving in Fortnite on Dec. 19, with downtime starting at 4am ET.