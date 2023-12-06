Fortnite devs plan to speed up Chapter 5 movement following backlash

Fortnite players have had their fair share of issues with Chapter Five since it launched, the biggest being its movement. Fortunately, the devs have been active in changing these features, and movement is up next.

Today, Epic Games shared an update on the movement in Fortnite, revealing things will be sped up in the coming weeks to feel closer to what we’ve experienced in previous Chapters, hopefully. Despite this change, the devs aim to keep the new movement animations rather than reverting to previous versions.

Hopefully, movement is about to get quicker. Image via Epic Games

Players can relax, as their issues with the movement should be addressed with this change. The movement is probably the biggest thing that feels different in Fortnite Chapter 5, but it wasn’t the only change, and it wasn’t even the only one that devs have had to address. The storm duration was shortened at the start of this season, but after backlash from players, it has been increased once again.

While it sucks that these issues were present in the first place, we’ve got to give Epic Games credit. They’ve wasted no time at all fixing things so that players get the action they want. It isn’t clear exactly how much the movement will be sped up right now, but we should know soon. The change will arrive before the end of the year, and if anything else gets switched up, the devs say that fans will be the first to know.

Fortunately, while fans wait for movement to change, they can enjoy something completely fresh. LEGO Fortnite is set to arrive on Nov. 7, bringing fans an open-world survival experience with everyone’s favorite block-building franchise inside of the massively popular battle royale. It shouldn’t be too difficult to put the movement changes out of mind while enjoying this magical collaboration. You can play LEGO Fortnite on all of the platforms the game currently exists on.