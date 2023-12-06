Fortnite’s Storm is easier to avoid again in Chapter 5 after player uproar

Fortnite Chapter Five, Season One is here and while it’s brought plenty of well-embraced changes, others have caused a stir in the community, including the decreased Storm timer.

Epic Games has finally spoken out about the new Storm today, and in response to player feedback shared it would be making some drastic changes; Fortnite’s Storm windows one and two will now take an extra 20 seconds to close. This means you should have more of an opportunity to get clear and avoid taking damage.

We've heard some feedback from players saying that the storm is harder to escape since Chapter 5 Season 1 launch, so we've decided to make some balance adjustments:



⛈️ Storm Circles 1 & 2 now take 20 seconds longer to close.



We'll continue to monitor our Storm data and make… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2023

Since Chapter Five landed, the storm has been playing tricks on battle royale gamers who had been quite familiar with its previous iteration. With a substantially shorter window, players were forced to abandon positions sooner to avoid being wiped out by the Storm. Now this has been fixed, the game should feel similar to how it was before, though it won’t help with the movement.

Alongside the Storm, Fortnite’s new movement has been players’ biggest point of contention this season. It’s not as simple as a timing change, no, the entire movement system in Fortnite has been rebuilt, and for the most part, players are hating it. Despite the best attempts by devs to calm players down, it doesn’t look like they are backing down so perhaps like with the Storm here, we could see some changes made in the future.

While Chapter Five does have its issues, Fortnite looks to be in a better spot than ever with more experiences set to arrive later this week. The big one, Fortnite LEGO lands on Dec. 7 giving players an open-world creative experience to enjoy in Epic’s iconic battle royale, completely free. You’ll have to wait a few days for this to land, but you can enjoy the fresh Storm changes right now, as they have already been implemented in Fortnite.