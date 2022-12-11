Epic Games confirms Fortnite x My Hero Academia crossover is coming next weekend

Over the last few years, Fortnite and its developer Epic Games have proven their uncanny ability to bring in some of the hottest franchises from around the world into the game. In 2022 alone, players have seen various Marvel characters like Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen as well as hit anime franchises like Dragon Ball. Now a new anime franchise is confirmed for the game.

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime in the world, with the phrase “Plus Ultra” easily recognizable among much of the anime-viewing community. Now, these heroes will be launching into Fortnite‘s battle royale starting on Dec. 16, according to an official tweet from the Fortnite account. In the short title image, players can clearly see both the Fortnite and My Hero Academia logos.

Fear not…



My Hero Academia arrives 12.16.2022 pic.twitter.com/g1eoENygM9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2022

It’s unclear how extensive this collaboration will be, but in the past, these anime collaborations have included new Mythic weapons and locations based on the franchise it’s drawing from. This past August, players were able to experience the Dragon Ball collab, which brought multiple characters from the anime like Goku and Bulma, plus the addition of new Mythic items.

This seems to have been somewhat confirmed in the Chapter Four Launch trailer, which shows the character Deku charging up some kind of attack that sends forth a projectile, destroying an entire building. It’s not hard to imagine that this could be Deku and All Might’s power from the anime, called One-for-All. It would also make sense that players can equip this power, as it can be passed down from one hero to the next.

The My Hero Academia announcement was previously expected thanks to a scene in the Chapter Four gameplay trailer. The release for the My Hero Academia x Fortnite collab was later confirmed to be coming in a tweet from the Fortnite account, stating it would be coming as soon as this month. The release date was then seemingly leaked in a My Hero Academia ad in a magazine from Japan.

While the release date was seemingly leaked, no one is quite sure what characters and abilities will be included. It’s likely that the files will be included alongside the content update on Dec. 13 and at that point data miners will likely leak anything they can find in the files pertaining to the event.

The collab is less than a week away, with just five more days until players are able to test out the strength of MHA in Fortnite. Epic Games isn’t wasting any time getting a major collab out of the way in the first month of Chapter Four, alongside the release of other popular crossover characters like Doomslayer and Geralt of Rivia.